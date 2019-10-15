Escaped work release inmate recaptured in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An escaped state inmate is back in custody.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that Wesley Louis Staten was captured in Albertville Monday evening. He had left his work release assignment in Alabaster on Oct. 2.
Staten was serving time for a marijuana possession conviction when he escaped.
He was taken into custody with help from officers from Albertville, Guntersville, Boaz and Arab, as well as the Marshall County Drug Task Force. ADOC also assisted.
County drug agents say he was found near South Broad Street and that he had spice and a firearm.
Authorities believe he’s been in the Marshal County area since his escape.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.