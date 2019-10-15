Actor to speak at gala to begin Scottsboro Boys museum project

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Nov. 14, a famous Alabamian will kick off efforts to build a civil rights museum in Decatur.
Plans center around a historical home possibly involved in the 1931 Scottsboro Boys case. Historians believe one of the accusers, Victoria Price, lived at a Decatur home on Sycamore Street during the landmark trial.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily say an organization is working to turn that home into a Scottsboro Boys museum.
Actor and former Auburn football player Thom Gossom Jr. will speak at a gala to kick off efforts to create the museum.
