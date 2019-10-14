Suspects sought in Huntsville pharmacy burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are trying to find the people responsible for breaking into Omnicare on Old Madison Pike.
Officers responded to an alarm call at Omnicare shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the entry door had signs of forced entry.
Police say the business manager showed them surveillance video of two black males with heavy clothing and gloves using a crowbar to force entry into the business. They then broke through two more secure areas to gain access to where the controlled narcotics are stored. The suspects left with two large trash bags full of controlled narcotics.
At this time, the exact quantity of drugs stolen is not known but it was estimated to be several thousand dollars worth.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone knows anything about this case they are encouraged to call police at 256-746-4135.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.