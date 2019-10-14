Sunny & seasonal Monday afternoon

Despite the cool and foggy start this morning temperatures are warming up nicely under mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s which is seasonal for this time of year.
Cloud cover will continue to push in this evening leaving us very mild overnight, lows will be near 60 degrees. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected Tuesday with temperatures reaching the middle 70s, light rain showers will move in late in the afternoon hours with better chances of seeing rain south of the Tennessee River.
A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning with cooler and drier air moving in from the north behind the cold front, highs will be below average in the upper 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Things will warm back up by Friday and into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s, spotty rain and thunderstorm chances will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.
