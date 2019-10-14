Program aimed at helping breast cancer survivors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year, thousands of dollars come in from the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. That money goes towards technology used at local hospitals to treat breast cancer patients and offers patient assistance. But did you know it also helps fund a program designed specifically to help survivors of breast cancer?
The Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation helps provide for the Surviving and Thriving program. The eight-week program is designed to help people make the transition from patient to survivor.
If you are interested in finding out more about the Thriving and Surviving program, you can call 256-265-8147, or email Lydia Cole at lydia.cole@hhsys.org.
