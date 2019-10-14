Man accused of committing multiple robberies set to face felony charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and FBI Agents with the North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force located robbery suspect, 41-year-old Terrence Warren Jackson of Huntsville, less than 24 hours after he committed multiple robberies in the Decatur and Madison area on Thursday night. He was located in the Mobile, AL area and will be transported back to Madison County to face multiple felony charges.
The joint investigation started after three businesses were robbed, with two being in the City of Madison and one in the City of Decatur on Thursday night. Madison County Sheriff Investigators, with the assistance of the FBI and the Violent Crime Task Force, were able to quickly develop suspect information that linked Jackson to the crimes.
Sheriff’s Investigators were able to determine an address where he had been living, and in the early morning hours of October 11, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and FBI served a search warrant at a house in the 3000 block of Fouche Drive in Huntsville. Jackson fled the home prior to the SWAT team’s arrival, but multiple stolen items were located in the house. Using all available resources, Investigators were able to track Jackson to the Mobile, AL area, and with the help of other law enforcement agencies, he was safely taken into custody.
The investigation is still ongoing, but Investigators anticipate closing multiple armed robberies in the North Alabama area as a result of this investigation.
