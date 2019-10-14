Man accused of committing multiple robberies set to face felony charges

Sheriff’s Investigators were able to determine an address where he had been living, and in the early morning hours of October 11, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and FBI served a search warrant at a house in the 3000 block of Fouche Drive in Huntsville. Jackson fled the home prior to the SWAT team’s arrival, but multiple stolen items were located in the house. Using all available resources, Investigators were able to track Jackson to the Mobile, AL area, and with the help of other law enforcement agencies, he was safely taken into custody.