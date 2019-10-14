Huntsville’s Mazda Toyota manufacturing plant construction update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have a First Alert update about the construction site for the Mazda Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville and its $1.6 billion direct investment.
All of the steel beams have been raised and under roof. The facility is huge, more than 3.1 million square feet, and its scheduled to be open in 2021.
There is still a lot of work that needs to be done before the building can become an assembly line where SUV’s are made for both Mazda and Toyota.
“Every day we’re continuing to work on getting the buildings ready and we’re on target for production for early 2021,” said company spokeswoman Toni Eberhart.
There’s a lot of dirt surrounding the manufacturing plant, but it will be turned into massive parking lots with two purposes.
“Some of the product that comes off of the lines will be parked there. We’ll also have plenty of parking for our 4,000 employees,” said Eberhart.
The jobs haven’t been filled, so if you’re looking for work, this good be a good opportunity for you.
“Hiring has started, mostly for our administration staff. Starting in January of 2020 we’re going to ramp up on hiring for our production team members,” says Eberhart.
If you want to apply for a job
