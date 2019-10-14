Huntsville Fire rescues tree trimmer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Utilities had to team up to rescue a tree trimmer who became trapped about 30 feet above the ground.
Huntsville Fire spokesperson Capt. Frank McKenzie says that a tree trimmer cut a limb and then became pinned by that limb high above the ground. Capt. McKenzie says the trimmer was actually lucky that he was pinned by the limb, he believes the man would have fallen to the ground if it hadn’t pinned him.
A witness said the trimmer was dangling for about 20 minutes with a running chainsaw below him.
McKenzie says Fire and Rescue crews arrived to help and then had to call Huntsville Utilities to cut power before the man could be rescued.
The tree trimmer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
