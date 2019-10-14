Foggy start to your workweek with a seasonable afternoon ahead

Light wind and low temperatures are leading to some fog out there this morning. Otherwise, skies are mostly clear to start off your Monday. While we are sunny this morning, expect to see some clouds move in as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures today will be just about normal, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. These clouds will continue overnight tonight into Tuesday, which will in turn bring our next chance of rain by the morning on Tuesday. Right now, the best chance of rain will be to the south of the Tennessee River.