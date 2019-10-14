Foggy start to your workweek with a seasonable afternoon ahead

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! It’s a cool start to your Columbus Day as temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 40s.
Light wind and low temperatures are leading to some fog out there this morning. Otherwise, skies are mostly clear to start off your Monday.
While we are sunny this morning, expect to see some clouds move in as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures today will be just about normal, climbing into the mid to upper 70s.
These clouds will continue overnight tonight into Tuesday, which will in turn bring our next chance of rain by the morning on Tuesday. Right now, the best chance of rain will be to the south of the Tennessee River.
Rain chances will continue through Tuesday and overnight into early Wednesday, but don’t expect sizable rain totals. The changes will come during the morning on Wednesday as a cold front passes through.
This will turn the wind to the northwest for Wednesday and will lead to cooler than normal temperatures to close out the week.
