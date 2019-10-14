Beloved community volunteer passes away; remembered for work with abused children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 94-year-old Rosetta James passed away in Huntsville on Friday, October 11th. She was a community volunteer in the Huntsville-Madison County area.
According to Wikipedia, she first worked part-time for the Madison County Extension Office while supporting her late husband, McKinley James. Her work in landscaping afforded her the opportunity to meet many people in the Huntsville-Madison County vicinity. James became involved in local civic, educational, religious, and political activities and causes. Her efforts led to her being included on various boards and committees. James worked with children, the elderly, and the incarcerated as a lay minister to female jail inmates. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., and she received numerous honors, awards, and commendations from organizations and agencies, including Alabama A&M University, the NAACP and Greater Huntsville Chapter of 100 Black Men of America (2017). A “Rosetta James Room” has been named in her honor at First Missionary Baptist Church (Huntsville, Ala.) and the Huntsville Bible College.
James was a suffrage advocate, having registered thousands of local voters in registration drives. The Madison County Chapter of the Alabama Democratic Conference renamed its annual breakfast “The Rosetta James Membership Breakfast” for her efforts.
As a Court-Appointed Juvenile Advocate (CAJA), James worked with abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system. She obtained tuition assistance for promising at-risk students.
The Rosetta James Foundation is a non-profit organization. The annual ‘Rosetta James Honoring Our Elders’ celebration honors local citizens who are at least 70 years old and still active area volunteers. Foundation resources provide scholarships annually to local college students who are involved in the community as volunteers. An endowed scholarship in the amount of $10,000 was presented to Alabama A&M University in March 2007 from the Foundation, which currently awards 11 merit scholarships each year.
