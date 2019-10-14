Beloved community volunteer passes away; remembered for work with abused children

According to Wikipedia, she first worked part-time for the Madison County Extension Office while supporting her late husband, McKinley James. Her work in landscaping afforded her the opportunity to meet many people in the Huntsville-Madison County vicinity. James became involved in local civic, educational, religious, and political activities and causes. Her efforts led to her being included on various boards and committees. James worked with children, the elderly, and the incarcerated as a lay minister to female jail inmates. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., and she received numerous honors, awards, and commendations from organizations and agencies, including Alabama A&M University, the NAACP and Greater Huntsville Chapter of 100 Black Men of America (2017). A “Rosetta James Room” has been named in her honor at First Missionary Baptist Church (Huntsville, Ala.) and the Huntsville Bible College.