Rocket City Trash Pandas to make big announcement on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a press conference on Monday, October 14 at 10:00 am. It will be held at the new stadium, rain or shine.
The purpose of the press conference will be to reveal the name of the stadium and the naming rights partner. Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong and the president of the corporation for which the stadium will be named are expected to make remarks.
The general public is not allowed to join the press conference due to the fact this is an active construction site.
