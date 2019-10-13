Not as cool tonight with 70s on Monday

Rain showers will continue to miss us just to the south as we head through your Sunday evening hours, skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
A more seasonal day is in store for Monday starting off mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover, highs will make it into the upper 70s.
Another cold front will come through on Tuesday bringing widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley, most locations should pick up ½ inch of rainfall before the rain will end Wednesday morning.
Things will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week Wednesday through Friday with highs staying in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Next weekend is looking seasonal with temps in the middle 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.