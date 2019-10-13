Major vacuum cleaner company donates to valley animal shelter

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big push to clear out the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter Saturday.

What better way to clean house than with the help of major vacuum cleaner company.

The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter participated in a nationwide event Saturday sponsored by Bissell.

It’s called “Empty the Shelter Adoption Day.” For every dog adopted for $25, Bissell donated $100 to the Florence Animal Shelter.

The Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in Saturday’s special adoption day.

