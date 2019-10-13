Lawrence County investigators need helping locating missing senior

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County authorities need your help in locating a missing senior citizen.
Mary Dolittle Wright was last seen at her residence in Moulton around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. She’s 77-years old and may be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgment.
Ms. Wright is traveling in a gold 2007 Ford F150 with Alabama tag number 42AZ925. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mary Doolittle Wright, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9290 or call 911.
Ms. Wright is 5′0″, 125 pounds, brown eyes, partially gray hair.
