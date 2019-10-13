Huntsville Animal Services offering free adoptions during construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services will be under construction at its shelter location at 4950 Triana Boulevard for the next four to six months. During this time, there will be limited kennels for Huntsville's homeless dogs. As a result, the shelter is offering free adoption for medium and large size dogs. Restrictions may apply with some canines.
You can help save a shelter dog’s life by volunteering, fostering, and adopting. The shelter continues to receive an average of 10 to 12 dogs each day, which means the shelter needs 10-12 dogs rescued, adopted or fostered each day.
Visit the Huntsville Animal Shelter located at 4950 Triana Boulevard Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.
