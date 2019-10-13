Huntsville advocate running for county commission seat passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deborah Barros - candidate for Madison County Commission District 6 passed away Saturday.
Barros ran against Sam Givan for State Senate District 7 seat but lost. Barros then entered the race for the commission seat once held by longtime Commissioner Bob Harrison.
She was set to face Jess Henry Malone and Violet Edwards for the District 6 seat.
Barros was a former journalist, community liaison and activist.
Barros was 60 years old.
