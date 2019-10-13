Cooler temperatures again today

(WAFF) - This morning is off to a cold start. Middle Tennessee is starting the day in the mid to upper 30s, while most of the area is waking up to low to mid-40s. The cool start is paired with mostly clear skies. No frost is expected because of the dry air in place. Jackets are a must for the first half of the day. This afternoon, temperatures will peak into the upper 60s, low 70s.
The mostly sunny sky this morning will turn cloudier as clouds increase later this afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers are possible, especially farther south. Dry and quiet conditions are on tap for tonight with lows falling near 50.
Monday has a small chance for rain, but tomorrow will mainly be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will help to warm things up a bit, and highs will be in the upper 70s, close to average.
Tuesday is the next best chance for rain. The morning will be mostly dry with showers mostly during the afternoon and evening hours, so school pick-ups and evening commute from work could be a slippery one. A few showers are possible during the first half of the day Wednesday, but sunshine will be abundant by the afternoon as dry air moves in behind another cold front. Temperatures will be below average Wednesday, peaking into the upper 60s. High pressure keeps things quiet on Thursday and Friday to close out the workweek.
