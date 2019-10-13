Cool start to the day, below average afternoon

Tuesday is the next best chance for rain. The morning will be mostly dry with showers mostly during the afternoon and evening hours, so school pick-ups and evening commute from work could be a slippery one. A few showers are possible during the first half of the day Wednesday, but sunshine will be abundant by the afternoon as dry air moves in behind another cold front. Temperatures will be below average Wednesday, peaking into the upper 60s. High pressure keeps things quiet on Thursday and Friday to close out the workweek.