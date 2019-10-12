Two children found dead in a Cullman County home Saturday

Two children found dead in a Cullman County home Saturday
By McKinley Strother and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 12, 2019 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 5:19 PM

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two children found dead in a home there Saturday. The suspect is being treated in an area hospital.

Deputies received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. from a home on County Road 1718 near Baileyton.

After arriving on scene deputies located two children that were deceased.

There was a short search in the area and the suspect, who is related to the victims, was located and arrested and taken by AIR EVAC to a area hospital.

There is no danger to the local community and CCSO will provide more details in the coming days.

