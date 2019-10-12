Scottsboro house fire creates challenge for crews Saturday afternoon

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in the 800 block of Veteran Drive in Scottsboro kept crews busy Saturday afternoon.
Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says the fire caused major damage to the house. The structure is likely a total loss.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Chief Necklaus says the fire was particularly intense because the home used to have a flat rook, then another rood was added. This allowed the fire to rage in a space in between those two roofs.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.