Pisgah football player recovering after serious injury

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A Pisgah high school football player is recovering after he was injured Friday night.
Pisgah High head football coach Luke Pruitt posted to Facebook that all tests came back clear but that his player - Jared Wilks - does have a “pretty good” concussion.
Pisgah was playing Susan Moore Friday night when Wilks was hurt during a play. He had to be airlifted off the field.
We’re told Wilks has been discharged from the hospital where he also had a cut to his eye that required stitches.
