HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening on Sunday, October 13 is the 2019 North Alabama Out of Darkness Community Walk presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
This walk will be an opportunity for all to raise awareness for the prevalence of mental illness in our world as well as an opportunity to help those struggling with suicidal thoughts or those who have lost someone to suicide to begin to walk out of the darkness.
The event will be at Ditto Landing Marina in Huntsville. Registration starts at 2:30 p.m., and the walk begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by food, music and fellowship.
The Out of Darkness Community Walk is free. You can register there at the event or at www.afsp.org.
