Cooler this weekend

The cold front will exit the Tennessee Valley this morning, leaving cooler and drier air in the area. Rain with the cold front should be gone before midday.
The front will be a game-changer with our temperatures, much like what the rest of the country has seen that has experienced this cold front. Temperatures go from the mid-80s yesterday afternoon, down to chilly upper 40s/low 50s to start this morning, and highs will only peak into the lower 60s.
Sunday morning could see even cooler temperatures, the low 40s, and upper 30s aren’t out of the question. Temps should stay in the 70s for highs most of next week with a rainy first half of the workweek.
