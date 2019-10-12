Clear & chilly night with lows in the lower 40s!

The cold front came through earlier this morning and what a difference a day makes, things are trending close to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Get ready for a chilly evening ahead with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s to mid-40s overnight under clear skies, isolated areas of frost may be possible in sheltered valleys in Middle Tennessee and some patchy fog may also be possible. Sunday will start off mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s with isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon.
A more seasonal day is in store for Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front will come through on Tuesday bringing widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley, most locations should pick up ½ inch of rainfall.
Things will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week Wednesday through Friday with highs staying in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.