Warm & breezy today before rain & colder weather come tonight

It is a warmer than normal start to the day today with the mid to upper 60s this morning. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and we should see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day today. That will allow those temperatures to climb into the mid-80s for much of the Valley. Wind from the south today will be breezy at times with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. That means that we will also have some higher humidity today. A cold front will approach parts of NW Alabama as early as 5 or 6 pm, with isolated showers possible earlier in the afternoon. That means for those in the Shoals, you may need your umbrella at the football games tonight. Rainfall does not look to be significant for all, especially east of I-65. A few hundredths of an inch is possible east of I-65, while it is possible that places across NW Alabama see up to quarter of an inch.