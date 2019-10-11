Storm shelters open in Ardmore, Meridianville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders cut the ribbon on a shelter to keep you safe during storms.
The storm shelter behind the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department opened Friday. It’s one of two shelters that opened in Madison County Friday.
Each has handicap-accessible doors and are constructed to resist 250 mph winds.
Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said it was a $90,000 project, and federal funding helped pay for it. He said FEMA paid 80 percent while the county paid 20 percent.
The shelter behind the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department will hold about 90 people. The one in Meridianville can house about 187 people.
That one is behind the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department on Patterson Lane.
