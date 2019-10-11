Marshall County attempted murder suspect arrested

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Grant Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to arrest Brandon Fletcher on Thursday.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff Fletcher was arrested on warrants for attempted murder after using a sickle during an assault.
The Sheriff didn’t release any information about the victim in that assault.
Fletcher was arrested at his home on Union Road. According to the Sheriff when deputies and police arrived Fletcher tried to flee on foot but was caught.
The Sheriff also says they located the sickle they believe Fletcher used in the alleged attack. According to the Sheriff it appears he tried to remove evidence from the sickle using bleach.
He’s in the Marshall County Jail on a $50k bond.
