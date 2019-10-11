Mars Hill Bible Preschool in Russellville is closing

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Russellville parents just got word that the Mars Hill Bible Preschool location there plans to close its doors.
Parents received a notice from administrators saying this is solely a financial decision. The notice told parents they don’t have enough revenue to stay afloat and pay teachers a livable wage.
One mother I spoke with tonight is now scrambling to find another pre-school, and calls the situation heartbreaking.
The preschool will close this Christmas break, 13 years after it opened.
This closure does not impact the Mars Hill Bible Pre School locations in Muscle Shoals or Florence.
Parents say this will impact roughly 40 students and more than a dozen teachers and staff.
WAFF 48 News could not reach school administrators for comment.
The notice says school administrators will be on hand to answer any questions at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.