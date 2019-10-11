Madison to study if Clift Farm should be annexed into city

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A large development is knocking at Madison’s door. And it wants to be a part of the city and not just on the fringe of it.
Breland contractors are currently working on 550 acres off U.S. 72 in west Madison County.
In the future, it will be full of homes, restaurants and office space.
What’s an empty field of construction equipment now could be Madison’s next land grab in the coming months.
The Madison City Council just approved a $45,000 study of Clift Farm and whether it should be brought into the fold.
Mayor Paul Finley says the city is waiting on a development plan from Breland to get started on the study. It will look at tax dollars, impact on local schools, and what it would bring to the community.
Right now, the numbers are floating around 1,000 new homes and $9 million worth of road work, but the specifics aren’t ironed out.
Officials say a Publix is going to anchor the site, but whether it’ll replace the one down the road on U.S. 72 is also unclear.
Clift Farms is currently scheduled to open next spring.
If the land is annexed into Madison, there’s still a long way to go before anything is final. The City Council would have to approve a development agreement for the project.
