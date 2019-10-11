Hazel Green hosts pink football game to honor cancer fighters

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight’s football game between Hazel Green and Mae Jemison will look a little different than usual. Players and fans will be decked out in pink to honor those battling cancer.
“We’ll have an honor walk at the beginning of the game,” says Joel Schrenk, Hazel Green’s head football coach. “All of the players have a pink jersey that they’ll wear during the game, and on the back of that is a loved one or a family member, somebody that they’re honoring.”
Players will take the field wearing those same jerseys, which they’ll then give to their honored loved ones following the game.
Fans can also purchase special pink T-shirts, which will serve as their admission to the game. Proceeds will be given in honor of Jemison Coach David Green, whose daughter is battling cancer.
“What it means to us and our guys is, we’re trying to show them that life is more important than us,” says Schrenk. “It’s bigger than us, and so, by helping someone else in the community, we’re trying to teach that lesson.”
The Hazel Green Trojans will play at home against the Jemison Jaguars. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
