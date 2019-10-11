Hartselle teacher helps student with cerebral palsy receive autographed football from Bo Nix

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher in Hartselle fulfilled the dreams of one of her students, who has cerebral palsy.
Logan Dotson is living with cerebral palsy, and because of that, he has never been able to play football, but that hasn’t stopped his love of the sport. He loves Auburn football, in particular.
Dotson’s English teacher, Emily Reeves, decided to help him fulfill one of his life goals by helping him get an autographed football from Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix.
The Hartselle High student received the football on Thursday, according to the Decatur Daily.
Not only did he get the football, Dotson also received a voicemail from Nix, saying “I’m proud of you. War Eagle.”
Reeves is a first-year teacher at Hartselle. She has a sister, who is a student at Auburn, and she went through one of her sorority sisters to get the football to Nix.
“He’s very hardworking, smart, and very respectful,” said Reeves, of Dotson.
Dotson told the Decatur Daily that cerebral palsy has taught him winning and losing aren’t the most important parts of life.
“Have fun,” says Dotson. “You’ve got to have fun no matter your situation.”
