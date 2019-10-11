Cold front bringing cooler air and rain

The front will be a game-changer with our temperatures, much like what the rest of the country has seen that has experienced this cold front. Temperatures go from the mid-80s this afternoon, down to a chilly 50 degrees to start the day tomorrow, and highs will only peak into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Sunday morning could see even cooler temperatures, the low to mid-40s, and upper 30s aren’t out of the question. Temps should stay in the 70s for highs next week with a rainy first half of the workweek.