Cold front bringing cooler air and rain

The well-advertised cold front is in position, to our northwest, and is working its way to the southeast. In front of and along the frontal boundary, rain is sparking and behind the front is much cooler air.
The cold air has already made great changes to other states, including in Colorado where temperatures went from 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon to 28 degrees with snow that night in Denver. The Tennessee Valley will receive a decent temperature drop and shot for showers.
A few showers will spark this afternoon, isolated at best, and rain coverage will increase from west to east later tonight. Friday night football games could be impacted, but chances are slim. Once the cold front enters the area, the rain will decrease in coverage and intensity. The front is anticipated to pass the Tennessee Valley overnight into the early morning hours. By midday, Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with rain-free conditions.
The front will be a game-changer with our temperatures, much like what the rest of the country has seen that has experienced this cold front. Temperatures go from the mid-80s this afternoon, down to a chilly 50 degrees to start the day tomorrow, and highs will only peak into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Sunday morning could see even cooler temperatures, the low to mid-40s, and upper 30s aren’t out of the question. Temps should stay in the 70s for highs next week with a rainy first half of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.