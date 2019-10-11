Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa gifts signed jersey for slain Phenix City 12-year-old to be buried in

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of slain Phenix City 12-year-old John Jones has received a very special gift from University of Alabama football player Tua Tagovailoa.
John was a huge fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and quarterback Tagovailoa.
Because of his love for football, John’s family wanted him to be buried in an Alabama jersey.
When Tagovailoa heard John’s tragic story, he signed a jersey for John and sent it to his family.
Friends of the family say when John’s father received the jersey, it was “overwhelming," saying thank you three or four times.
The jersey signed by the player who wears number 13, says “Roll Tide!! Rest Easy Buddy!!”
Family friends also say that John will be buried in the jersey.
