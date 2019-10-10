White killer of black man over parking space sentenced to 20 years

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2018 file photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Michael Drejka. Drejka told detectives that he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots. He will be sentenced Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter in August. (Source: Pinellas, Fla., County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)