Warmer today but a colder weekend ahead

Warmer temperatures will continue tomorrow before our next weather maker rolls in. A strong cold front will blast through overnight Friday into early Saturday bringing our next best chance of rain. However, the big change will be the colder temperatures that come through on the backside. Temperatures will be warmest during the early morning on Saturday, but they will drop rapidly as the front slides through. This means temperatures into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning will be especially chilly with lows into the low to mid 40s.