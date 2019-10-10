Warmer today but a colder weekend ahead

Happy Thursday! It is much warmer out there this morning across the Tennessee Valley as much of us are waking up to the low to mid 60s.
The warmer temperatures will continue across the Tennessee Valley today with the mid-80s expected for most of us. Skies are clear this morning, but as we move into the afternoon, we will see more cloud cover filter in. That may bring an isolated shower to some folks, mainly to the west of I-65. Don’t expected much moisture from these showers. Wind today will be breezy at times, gusting from the south at 10 to 20 mph.
Warmer temperatures will continue tomorrow before our next weather maker rolls in. A strong cold front will blast through overnight Friday into early Saturday bringing our next best chance of rain. However, the big change will be the colder temperatures that come through on the backside. Temperatures will be warmest during the early morning on Saturday, but they will drop rapidly as the front slides through. This means temperatures into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning will be especially chilly with lows into the low to mid 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
