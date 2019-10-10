Two Shoals men arrested after Lawrence County crash, pursuit

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men from the Shoals are facing charges after a crash in Lawrence County that ended up with the men running away from deputies.
The sheriff’s office reports that crash happened on County Road 236 in the Wolf Springs community. Authorities say a car crashed into a power pole, leaving damage to the pole.
Deputies were called to that crash, where witnesses told them the people in the car left the scene.
Authorities later found one of the suspects, identified as Antonio Goodloe, of Tuscumbia, on County Road 236. After a foot pursuit, they were able to take him into custody.
Deputies later found the second suspect, identified as Matthew Butler, of Russellville, in a field nearby. We’re told he gave officers a fake name when they tried to arrest him.
Both Goodloe and Butler are facing multiple charges, including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.
