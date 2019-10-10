North Alabama road improvements getting over $7M from gas tax revenues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has announced cities and counties that are getting road improvement money from the gas tax increase.
In total, there were 28 projects statewide with $30.13 million earmarked by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Half of the successful applications from cities and counties put forward local funds, for a total of approximately $9.5 million. However, matching funds was not a requirement to be eligible.
The north Alabama counties on the list are as follows:
- Jackson County ($1,218,929.05 without matching funds) - Acceleration lane at the end of Alabama 35 onto U.S. 72
- Limestone County ($1,410,228.88 without matching funds) - Add left turn lanes on U.S. 72 and add/extend right turn lanes on Mooresville Road at the U.S. 72/Mooresville Road intersection
- Madison County ($1,863,733.41 plus in $210,000 in local funds) - Widen, resurface and restripe Wall Triana Highway; widen and resurface Graphics Drive; widen and realign Interstate 565 EB off ramp at Wall Triana Highway
- Marshall County ($766,172.33 plus $150,800 in local funds) - Add 250-foot right turn lane on U.S. 431 and 200-foot right turn lane on Edmondson Street at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street
- Morgan County ($1,790,990.40 plus $198,998.93 in local funds) - Reconfigure traffic signals to aid with left turning movement where Alabama 67 (Beltline Road) intersects with Veterans Drive, Modaus Road, Sandlin Road and Central Avenue
The funding comes from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Ivey said. “I am proud to see projects resulting from the Rebuild Alabama Act already getting off the ground. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract during the 2020 fiscal year after bids are taken.
Projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
