Nominations open for best places to work in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nominations are now open for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s Best Places to Work Awards.
The contest honors companies whose benefits, policies and practices go above and beyond.
Past award winners include Matt Curtis Real Estate and Intuitive Research.
But this isn’t a chance for companies to tout themselves. This is driven by employees.
A third-party company evaluates the answers to determine the winners, which will be announced in April of next year.
You can submit nominations through the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s website now through Nov. 29.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.