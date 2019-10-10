Muscle Shoals High School names interim head baseball coach

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals High School has named an interim coach for the Trojans varsity baseball team
The school has named Paul Ellis as the team's interim head coach.
Officials say he led the team from 2004 through 2011 as head coach. He worked as head coach at Phil Campbell High School for nine years before that.
Ellis retired from full-time coaching and teaching in May 2019.
This move follows the team’s head coach, Josh LouAllen, being put on administrative leave. The reason for that hasn’t been released.
