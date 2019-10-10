Murder trial set for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello will face trial in 2020 following an indictment from a Madison County grand jury.
Cappello was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, Jim Cappello, in September of 2018.
Huntsville investigators say Nikki Cappello, a former registered nurse, poisoned her husband with insulin.
Huntsville Police investigator Mike DeNoon detailed the case during a preliminary hearing in November of 2018. DeNoon stated Cappello confided with her friend Crystal Anderson that she had killed her husband one day after reporting Jim missing to police.
DeNoon said Cappello asked Anderson to help her dispose of the body. Anderson reportedly called police to report Cappello’s actions.
Police discovered Jim Cappello’s body in the garage of the Cappello home after obtaining a search warrant. Further investigation from police uncovered insulin was missing from the hospital where Nikki Cappello worked as a charge nurse.
Cappello’s trial is set for January 27, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.