Man in critical condition after falling on cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFF) - A man is in critical condition after falling aboard a Carnival cruise ship.
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted the 23-year-old man from the deck of the Carnival Valor at 5:45a.m. Tuesday. The man fell approximately 16 feet according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The man was reportedly on his honeymoon.
Carnival Valor left the port of New Orleans on October 7 and was set to return on October 12 following stops in Mexico. The ship was 65 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana at the time of the medical call.
The man was taken to New Orleans University Hospital in critical condition.
Carnival released a statement saying, “A 23-year-old male guest sailing on Carnival Valor was injured and, after being evaluated by the ship’s medical team, it was determined that he required further evaluation and treatment. He was airlifted off the ship via helicopter and transferred to a shoreside medical facility. We can confirm that the guest did not fall in the water but rather was injured on deck.”
