Man allegedly broke into car, stole credit cards outside Huntsville Kroger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lock your car and don’t leave your credit cards and passwords out where thieves can find them!
Huntsville police say a man broke into a customer’s car at the Kroger store on Oakwood Avenue. Officers say he found the victim’s credit cards, and the victim’s passwords and pin numbers. He reportedly used the stolen cards to charge more than $700 at Kroger.
Do you recognize this backpack burglar? He was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt. Submit your tip to Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
