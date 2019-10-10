Huntsville zip code listed among state’s top 10 most expensive for rental prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - RENTCafe released its annual list of the most expensive zip codes for renters across the state, and it’s no surprise Birmingham tops the list.
In fact, Birmingham zip codes take up six of the 10 most expensive zip codes.
Birmingham’s most expensive zip code costs renters an average of $1,594 per month.
Only one north Alabama zip code is on the top 10 list. 35801 is listed at number seven with an average rent of about $1,129 per month.
