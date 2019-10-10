Holiday hiring fair underway at Best Buy in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hiring fair is underway to staff the Huntsville Best Buy store for the holiday season.
Best Buy is just one of many stores hiring holiday workers.
Every year, businesses look to fill dozens of extra positions as the consumer demand goes up.
It’s not just a great opportunity for people looking to earn a little extra cash, but it’s also good for young people looking for something to do over the holidays.
The job fair runs through Friday from noon to 7 p.m..
If you plan to attend, be sure to bring your resume.
