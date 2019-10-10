Father of Limestone County toddler who died in hot car arrested on drug charges

Father of Limestone County toddler who died in hot car arrested on drug charges
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 10, 2019 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:37 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The father of a 13-month old boy who died in a hot car Saturday has been arrested on drug charges unrelated to the death of his son.

Bobby Peck Jr. was arrested on multiple drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Again, these drug charges aren’t related to the death of his 13-month-old son, Casen, over the weekend.

The mother of his son, Elizabeth Case, was arrested and charged with the murder of their 13-month-old son after leaving him inside a hot car.

Case has a record of felony convictions going back several years, ranging from drug possession to criminal trespassing to fraudulent use of a credit card.

Both Case and Peck were arrested in 2018 in a Limestone County home invasion.

Both were still behind bars as of Thursday afternoon.

