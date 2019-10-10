A cooler and wetter forecast

Just one week ago, high temperatures made it to 100 degrees. This week has seen better temperatures, but cooler weather still awaits in the days ahead.
Today will be above the average high of 77, and temperatures will peak into the mid-80s. Highs will also make it into the mid-80s tomorrow to wrap up the workweek.
Grab the pumpkin spice because changes are coming to the temperatures. A cold front will march through Friday evening into Saturday morning. Saturday's high temperature is projected to be in the mid-60s, which is actually below average. Sunday is also expected to see highs in the 60s. The workweek ahead will be around average or below, rising somewhere in the 70s.
The latest Drought Monitor was released today. Some of the dry conditions have been alleviated, mostly west of I-65. Northeast Alabama is still very dry with drought conditions up to an extreme drought in portions of Jackson County.
The cold front will not only bring cooler weather but wet weather. There have been a few rogue showers in northwest Alabama this morning. A small rain change continues today. The better shot for showers and storms comes Friday evening, overnight, and into Saturday morning. Most rain should be gone by midday Saturday as the front moves out. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Rain chances stay isolated to scattered for the first half of the upcoming workweek. With a decent amount of rain in the forecast, hopefully, the drought conditions will continue to improve like the Fall-like temperatures.
