A cooler and wetter forecast

The cold front will not only bring cooler weather but wet weather. There have been a few rogue showers in northwest Alabama this morning. A small rain change continues today. The better shot for showers and storms comes Friday evening, overnight, and into Saturday morning. Most rain should be gone by midday Saturday as the front moves out. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Rain chances stay isolated to scattered for the first half of the upcoming workweek. With a decent amount of rain in the forecast, hopefully, the drought conditions will continue to improve like the Fall-like temperatures.