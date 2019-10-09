Warming day by day with plenty of sunshine

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s our coolest morning since mid-June across the Tennessee Valley with the low to mid 50s for much of the area.
Skies are mostly clear across the Valley this morning and should stay that way through the morning with some increasing clouds by the afternoon.
Wind today has turned to the south and that will bring in more warmth for the afternoon today. Temperatures will be into the low 80s for much of the Valley.
This will likely be the case for the rest of the week as well. Day by day we will see a little more warmth and that will bring the mid-80s and more humidity by Friday.
Our next weather maker will roll in as we close out the week bringing some major changes for the weekend.
A strong cold front will blast through bringing our next chance of rain, but the big change will be the colder temperatures that come through on the backside.
Temperatures will be warmest during the early morning on Saturday, but they will drop rapidly as the front slides through.
This means temperatures into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning will be especially chilly with lows into the low 40s, possibly a few upper 30s in some spots!
