Warming day by day with plenty of sunshine

Skies are mostly clear across the Valley this morning and should stay that way through the morning with some increasing clouds by the afternoon. Wind today has turned to the south and that will bring in more warmth for the afternoon today. Temperatures will be into the low 80s for much of the Valley. This will likely be the case for the rest of the week as well. Day by day we will see a little more warmth and that will bring the mid-80s and more humidity by Friday.