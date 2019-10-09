Upcoming flu shot clinics in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of the year - time to get your flu shot!
As much as many of us might not like getting shots, it’s safe to say we probably dislike getting the flu even more. That’s why it’s so important to make that quick trip to a vaccination clinic near you!
Here is a list of some upcoming clinics here in North Alabama.
Madison County - Today at the Madison County Commission District One Office from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Limestone County - October 23 at Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Morgan County - October 29 at Point Mallard Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
